Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 6,703 Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,130,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,659,000 after purchasing an additional 177,571 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,959,000 after buying an additional 51,479 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,024,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 904,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,128,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,583,000 after buying an additional 188,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLOW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $785.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $56.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.93 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

