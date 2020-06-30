Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 67,375 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Eldorado Resorts worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 86,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 36,032 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERI. BidaskClub cut Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERI opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). Eldorado Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Eldorado Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Resorts Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

