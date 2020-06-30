CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,576 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.58% of CBL & Associates Properties worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 49.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 118,830 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 61.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 184,058 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

In other news, President Michael I. Lebovitz sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 704,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,870.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Lebovitz sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CBL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on CBL & Associates Properties from $1.00 to $0.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CBL opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 million, a PE ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.78.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $167.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBL & Associates Properties Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL).

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.