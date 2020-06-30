Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 31,596 Shares of AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 52.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,596 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in AstroNova were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in AstroNova by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 4,934.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 242,888 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in AstroNova by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 340,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 59,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. AstroNova Inc has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $48.61 million, a PE ratio of 114.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.25. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $30.92 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstroNova Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

