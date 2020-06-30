Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,411,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,850 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Cinemark worth $14,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,467,000 after buying an additional 43,203 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,738,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,257,000 after buying an additional 1,319,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,382,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after buying an additional 198,234 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,956,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,911,000 after buying an additional 263,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after buying an additional 58,085 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

