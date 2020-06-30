Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 15,561 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $96,028.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $377,632.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,312 shares of company stock valued at $269,068. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWW opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

