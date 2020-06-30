Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Tennant worth $14,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,078,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,422,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter worth $25,441,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 178,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TNC shares. Sidoti decreased their target price on Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tennant has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $87.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.15 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. Tennant’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tennant will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

