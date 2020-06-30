Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 524,609 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Atlantica Yield were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Atlantica Yield by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 920,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after buying an additional 143,355 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 133,655 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 53,201 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 92.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after acquiring an additional 905,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

AY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Atlantica Yield from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 91.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1.92%. Analysts expect that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 268.85%.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.