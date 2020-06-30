Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 998,257 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998,257 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 110.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 647.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a positive return on equity of 84.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director John Paulson bought 1,628,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $25,850,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 948,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $18,246,311.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,618,309 shares of company stock worth $79,509,247 in the last ninety days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

