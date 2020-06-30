Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $233,000 in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of AdvanSix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 55,544 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AdvanSix by 48.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AdvanSix from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.09. AdvanSix Inc has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $27.22.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $302.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.70 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

