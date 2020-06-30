Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 9,441 Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 220.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.23.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a positive return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.12 million. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $272,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $706,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,422.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,012. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HCAT. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

