Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Shares in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.13% of Misonix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Misonix by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Misonix by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Misonix by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Misonix during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Misonix by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

MSON has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Misonix from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Misonix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Misonix from $28.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Misonix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of MSON opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.94 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. Misonix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter. Misonix had a negative net margin of 19.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

