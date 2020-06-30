Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 84,218 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Crane were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,294,000 after purchasing an additional 699,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $53,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,204,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Crane by 345.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 136,322 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth about $5,763,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $69,405.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,626.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CR opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.76. Crane Co. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.58 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

