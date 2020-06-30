Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1,645.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,079,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,981,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $4,245,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 791,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after buying an additional 88,734 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 855,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,993,000 after buying an additional 79,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

WASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Compass Point upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $545.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.59. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.13 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 12.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

