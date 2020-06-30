Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 645,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $14,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tenable by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tenable by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.89. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $32.10.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 76.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 900 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $27,171.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,740,529.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 89,300 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,612,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,033,137 shares of company stock valued at $30,301,743 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

