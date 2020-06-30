Two Sigma Investments LP Has $227,000 Stake in Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.32% of Airgain worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Airgain during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Airgain by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Airgain stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. Airgain Inc has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $15.10.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Airgain had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Airgain Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Lyle acquired 12,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

AIRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Airgain from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airgain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

