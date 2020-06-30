Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 7,997 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) by 23.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

BSET stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.47. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $112.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $202,985.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 236,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,200 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET).

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.