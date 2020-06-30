Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $223,000 Investment in LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,746,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after buying an additional 1,040,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LG Display by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in LG Display in the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 43.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,542 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. LG Display Co Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LG Display Co Ltd. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LG Display presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

