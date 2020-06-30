Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 8,407 Shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.25% of Aptinyx worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 53.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Aptinyx by 15.9% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. Aptinyx Inc has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 1,540.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

