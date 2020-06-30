Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 236,083 Shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236,083 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.11% of Atlantic Power worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Power by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Atlantic Power by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 34.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Atlantic Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AT opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Atlantic Power Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 120.15% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AT shares. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Atlantic Power from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

In other Atlantic Power news, EVP Joseph Cofelice purchased 17,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $32,488.88. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 884,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,364.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,210.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 48,057 shares of company stock worth $89,047. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

