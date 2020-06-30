Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $246,000 in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGEN. Third Security LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,488,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $23,142,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $12,693,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth $9,361,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth $9,361,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGEN. ValuEngine raised Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

In other news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $37,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,937. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 7,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $34,285.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 50.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.55. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $8.70.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter. Precigen had a negative net margin of 300.01% and a negative return on equity of 81.74%. Analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

