Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Immunomedics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

IMMU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Immunomedics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunomedics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Shares of IMMU stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 3.35.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 1,750,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.