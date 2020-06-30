Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $248,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,186,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Primerica by 2,725.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130,913 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,748,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Primerica by 38.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 349,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,928,000 after buying an additional 97,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 988,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,446,000 after buying an additional 91,768 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.30. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $302,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,343 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,240.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,590. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

