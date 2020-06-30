Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 234,531 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 304.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 234,531 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $129.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.93. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.