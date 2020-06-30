Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $249,000 in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.12% of Garrett Motion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 101,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 699,685 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,040,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 5.5% during the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 63,065 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

NYSE:GTX opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.52. Garrett Motion Inc has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.