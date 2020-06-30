Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires New Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $17.10.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.74 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $178,476.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 26,800 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,704 shares in the company, valued at $23,890.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 171,227 shares of company stock valued at $949,923 in the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

