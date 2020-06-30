Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $182.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

FMBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $58,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,666.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP R Douglas Rose purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $35,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $268,560. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

