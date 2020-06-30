Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires New Shares in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1,919.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Bancorp by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of FBNC opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

