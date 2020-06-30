$12.65 Million in Sales Expected for Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post sales of $12.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.69 million. Orthopediatrics reported sales of $18.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full-year sales of $69.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.33 million to $70.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $101.97 million, with estimates ranging from $100.51 million to $104.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.95 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $45,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 8,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $387,656.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,707 shares of company stock worth $1,327,734 in the last three months. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Orthopediatrics by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 111.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Orthopediatrics by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orthopediatrics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 505,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIDS opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83. Orthopediatrics has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market cap of $726.99 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.71.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

