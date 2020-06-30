Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 531,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,248 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $13,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Trupanion by 101.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Murray B. Low sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $302,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,574,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $158,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $1,714,319. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

TRUP opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -845.80 and a beta of 1.53. Trupanion Inc has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.10 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

