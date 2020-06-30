Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,287 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $13,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,010,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,115,000 after purchasing an additional 491,037 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert J. Lipstein purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,251.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.37). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

