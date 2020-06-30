Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.30% of Trueblue worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trueblue during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Trueblue by 183.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trueblue by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Trueblue in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Trueblue in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti downgraded Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trueblue from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NYSE TBI opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Trueblue Inc has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.22 million. Trueblue had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trueblue Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

