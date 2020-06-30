Legal & General Group Plc Sells 43,490 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,490 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,128,000 after buying an additional 99,873 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,329,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,853,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,323,000 after purchasing an additional 388,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,722,000 after buying an additional 236,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,251,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,144,000 after buying an additional 123,121 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.73. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $302.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $601,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

