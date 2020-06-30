Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 39,999 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,999 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.56% of Accuray worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Accuray by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,043,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Accuray by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 190,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 126,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

ARAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “average” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a report on Sunday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Accuray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

ARAY opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $196.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.05 and a beta of 1.99. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.46 million. Accuray had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

