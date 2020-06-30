Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $250.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.39. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

