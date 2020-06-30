Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of Welbilt worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 142,633 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,907,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,431,000 after purchasing an additional 775,715 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 162,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 85,479 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth $8,104,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Welbilt from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $769.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Welbilt had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.