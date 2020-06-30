Deutsche Bank AG Sells 43,863 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 23.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,863 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Harsco were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 180,574 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edgar M. Purvis, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $83,700.00. Also, Director Carolann I. Haznedar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,680.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HSC opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.62. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.60 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSC shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Harsco in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

