Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.10 Million Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,603 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 71.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 76,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,473,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after buying an additional 70,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $72,245.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $946.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $55.65.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.22). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.