Deutsche Bank AG Sells 67,030 Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67,030 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hertz Global were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 132,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 57,063 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 37,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 2,689.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 700,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

NYSE:HTZ opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $212.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.38. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 55,342,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $39,846,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 26,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $27,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,657.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,414,173 shares of company stock worth $39,981,724 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hertz Global from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.