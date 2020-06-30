Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Carpenter Technology worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,865,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 18.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,364,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,104,000 after purchasing an additional 375,651 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 64.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after buying an additional 343,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 223,210 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,709.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 115,575 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRS. TheStreet downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

CRS stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.