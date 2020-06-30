Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.11 Million Stake in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,987 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.19% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $761.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.57. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $189.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.25 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

