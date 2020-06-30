LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,021 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIVN. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $87.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.93.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

LIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,724.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.