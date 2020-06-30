Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $116.49 on Tuesday. Power Integrations Inc has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $122.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average of $100.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 47.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $61,241.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,160.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $381,328.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,667 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,342. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

