Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,796 Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,290 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of Banc of California worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 502,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 80.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 29.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 246,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Banc of California by 1.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,498,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Banc of California Inc has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $480.00 million, a PE ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Banc of California’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banc of California Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other Banc of California news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $63,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

BANC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

