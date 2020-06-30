Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Given New $22.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

PE has been the subject of several other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Parsley Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Parsley Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.70.

NYSE:PE opened at $10.59 on Monday. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $20.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,001.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

