Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 23,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $470,908.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,923.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,464 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,006 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

