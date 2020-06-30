Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.25.

CHGG stock opened at $66.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. Chegg has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 35,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $2,462,475.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,070.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 47,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,842,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,052,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,074 shares of company stock valued at $17,186,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Chegg by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 108.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Chegg by 69.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

