Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00 at BTIG Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $1,010.00 to $1,200.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. Wedbush increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $845.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $895.89.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,045.95 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,087.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,013.77 and its 200-day moving average is $855.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total transaction of $2,260,126.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,846 shares of company stock valued at $21,357,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,371,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

