Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on D. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.13.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D opened at $80.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 528,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,773,000 after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.