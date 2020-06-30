Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $49.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hess from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised Hess from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hess from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.25.

NYSE:HES opened at $49.94 on Monday. Hess has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Hess by 457.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,311,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,465,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $74,983,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Hess by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,050,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

